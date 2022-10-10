Home News Dear-bills, Andria dairy under investigation for illegal connection to Enel: “Current stolen for 500 thousand euros”
Dear-bills, Andria dairy under investigation for illegal connection to Enel: “Current stolen for 500 thousand euros”

Dear-bills, Andria dairy under investigation for illegal connection to Enel: “Current stolen for 500 thousand euros”

In times of expensive bills and economic difficulties that are putting various activities at risk, there are those who try to optimize with alternative choices but punishable by law: this is the case that concerns a company in the dairy sector based in the industrial area of ​​Andria. . According to Enel investigations, which ended up under the magnifying glass of the Police, the owners of the dairy would have fed all the activities within the company for several months – from production to the distribution chain – by connecting in an unauthorized and therefore abusive manner. to the public power line.

