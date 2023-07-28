Cristiano Ronaldo Stars in Brazilian Real Estate Advertisement

Title: Cristiano Ronaldo Stars in Brazilian Television Advertisement, Highlights Business Ventures in Brazil

Date: Jul 28, 2023

World-renowned soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo made a notable appearance in a prime time slot on Brazilian television, showcasing his business ventures in the country. The advertisement, featuring Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro, and sister Katia Aveiro, promoted a high-end construction company specializing in developments in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina.

The advertisement aired during the break of the popular Fantástico program on Globo TV, known for being one of the most expensive commercial hours on Brazilian television. This collaboration between Ronaldo’s family and the construction company stems from the close friendship between the Graciola and Aveiro families, who have grown closer in recent years.

Notably, Ronaldo’s family had previously owned a Portuguese food restaurant in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul, from 2018 to 2020. However, the restaurant was forced to close during the pandemic.

Balneário Camboriú, often referred to as the “Brazilian Dubai,” boasts seven of the tallest buildings in Brazil, making it an attractive location for high-end developments. The Imperium Tower penthouse, located on Avenida Atlântica, was previously owned by Ronaldo’s family, strengthening their ties to the region. Additionally, they have plans to acquire commercial spaces in the area in the near future.

Jean Graciola, the president of FG Construtora, expressed his admiration for Ronaldo’s simplicity, humility, and focus. He described Ronaldo as a family-oriented person, similar to his brothers. Graciola expects Ronaldo to visit Santa Catarina in the near future, emphasizing that the soccer star considers Brazil as a second home, with his mother and family frequently present.

According to Graciola, several other notable sports personalities, such as winger Rafinha (Sao Paulo), forward Malcolm (Al Hilal), midfielder Jadson (Corinthians), midfielder Otávio (Atlético-MG), futsal star Hawk, and former UFC champion Mauricio Shogun, have also invested in properties developed by his construction company in Balneário Camboriú.

With Ronaldo’s involvement in the advertising campaign and his significant investments in Brazil, his connection to the country goes beyond his friendship with former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo. As his business ventures in Brazil continue to flourish, Ronaldo’s influence extends beyond the soccer field, solidifying his status as a global icon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

