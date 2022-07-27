Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo VS Manchester United talks collapsed! Cristiano Ronaldo insists on playing in the Champions League and Manchester United forcibly keep people – yqqlm
Original title: Cristiano Ronaldo VS Manchester United talks collapsed! Cristiano Ronaldo insists on playing in the Champions League and Manchester United forcibly keep people

On July 27, Beijing time, according to the Telegraph, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United completed the first negotiation on the future. Neither side changed their previous positions. Cristiano Ronaldo still insisted on leaving, and Manchester United still regarded him as not for sale.

Ronaldo and super agent Mendes arrived at the Carrington base at 11 am local time, and negotiated with the relevant personnel of Manchester United, and reached the above conclusion.

When Ronaldo arrived, Mendez was in his passenger seat, but when the Portuguese left the Carrington base, it was not clear if his agent left with him, as Ronaldo was only photographed leaving alone screen.

It is worth mentioning that Sir Alex Ferguson also came to the Carrington base at the same time. Previously, some media speculated that he would play a role in turning the tide again in the process of retaining Ronaldo, but in fact he came with CEO Arnold and others. attend board meetings. Of course, the British media still believe that Ferguson intervened in this conversation. Because Cristiano Ronaldo gave up Manchester City and returned to Manchester United before that, people think that Sir Alex Ferguson played a key role in it.

It is also reported that Mendes has officially proposed another feasible plan, that is, Manchester United renew Ronaldo’s contract, extend his contract at Old Trafford, and lease the Portuguese to a Champions League player. The team played for one year. Mendes stressed that Ronaldo’s main intention is to play another season of the Champions League.

At the same time, Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous scandals have once again set off a public opinion frenzy of “Cristiano Ronaldo is good, but no more, thank you”. Atletico Madrid chairman Cerezo said: “I don’t know who made up the story between us and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is almost impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid.” Bayern chairman Kahn also emphasized again: “Cristiano Ronaldo is on this planet. One of the greatest footballers of all time, but in the current situation he doesn’t fit our philosophy.”

