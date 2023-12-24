Cruz Azul seeks to hire one more reinforcement towards Clausura 2024

Cruz Azul Focuses on Finding Replacements for Departing Players

Cruz Azul has been busy in the transfer market, closing the hiring of four reinforcements and searching for one more to address impending departures from the team. The departure of Kevin Castano has spurred the Cruz Azul board to energetically seek a replacement, and there are further needs with the imminent departure of Brazilian player Moses Vieira.

In light of these developments, Cruz Azul has confirmed they will be making one last signing towards Clausura 2024. The position they must strengthen is clear and they have already begun to compile a list of potential candidates in the foreign market.

“It is important to bring in another reinforcement,” stated Cruz Azul coach Adrián Esparza Oteo. He revealed that the team is looking for a mixed midfielder, preferably from South America, and mentioned Lorenzo Farewell as a possible target. There are several other candidates under consideration and final negotiations will take place in the coming days.

Cruz Azul has already secured several new players, including Gonzalo Piovi, as they prepare to close the transfer window with five reinforcements. The club is also considering giving more playtime to midfielder Charly Rodríguez by positioning him as a striker on the left side of the field in the upcoming season.

The team is also reaching out to their fans for their perspective. A current survey asks if Cruz Azul should hire more reinforcements. The results so far indicate that 324 people have voted for the survey.

Additionally, with the possible departure of another Cruz Azul player, Lorenzo Faravelli has been mentioned as a suitable replacement. Faravelli is highly regarded by Martin Anselmi and is seen as a good fit for the team’s requirements. He shares similar characteristics with Kevin Castaño, both excelling in recovery skills and notable attacking abilities. This attracted interest as a potential new addition to the squad.