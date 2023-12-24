Influencer Fabián Pasos Posts Video of Rapper Lefty SM’s Murder: Wife Reveals Details

Celebrity influencer Fabián Pasos has shocked the world by posting a video on his social media networks capturing the harrowing moment when rapper Lefty SM was taken from his bedroom at gunpoint before being brutally murdered. The heartbreaking incident occurred at 10:56 pm on September 2, 2023.

The chilling video footage begins with a man standing outside the bedroom where the rapper, his wife, and one of his daughters were present. The intruder can be seen forcing his way into the room while brandishing a firearm, prompting screams from the woman and the arrival of another man up the stairs.

As the family members emerge from their bedroom, the rapper’s daughter also comes out of her room, further escalating the tension. The situation quickly turns ominous as Lefty SM is heard apologizing to one of the assailants before being forced to accompany them downstairs.

Tragically, the situation takes a horrific turn as the armed men engage in a physical struggle with the rapper, threatening to harm his wife and daughters if they do not comply. The struggle culminates in a devastating outcome, with Juan Carlos Sauceda, also known as Lefty SM, being fatally shot three times, including in the back and the head. The 31-year-old artist tragically lost his life while trying to protect his loved ones from the violent assault in their home in Zapopan.

Lefty SM, who was known for his collaborations with several notable artists from various music genres, leaves behind a legacy of impactful music and a grieving community of fans. In the wake of his shocking murder, the influencer Fabián Pasos has come forward to identify the alleged killer as Luis Mario Placencia Novoa, urging authorities to take action and seek justice for the tragic loss of the talented rapper.

The incident has sparked outrage and demands for accountability, with many calling for swift and decisive action from the authorities. As the investigation into the murder continues, the music world mourns the untimely loss of a beloved artist and the devastating impact on his family.

