Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson being considered as Patrick Vieira replacement

Patrick Vieira replaced Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss in July 2021

Former Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is being considered as an option to take over as manager at Selhurst Park after the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

It would be a remarkable return for former England boss Hodgson, who was replaced by Vieira in July 2021.

Under-21s boss Paddy McCarthy is taking charge of the Eagles against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

He will be supported by former Palace player Darren Powell, and BBC Sport understands that the situation will be reviewed heading into the international break.

But Hodgson, 75, is an option for the club he managed for four seasons before stepping back from football in 2021.

He briefly returned to the dugout for a short period last season at Watford, leaving after the Hornets were relegated.

Hodgson said last season he did not expect to take another Premier League managerial role after Watford.

The former Liverpool and Fulham manager knows many of the current Palace squad well having worked with them before and that would be seen as a positive as the Eagles try to avoid being dragged deeper into a relegation fight.

Palace have not won a game in 2023 and are 12th in the table, just three points above 18th-placed Bournemouth who have a game in hand.

