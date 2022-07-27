The 31-year-old Cuban Yaime ‘Perez, gold in the disc at the Doha 2019 World Championships and then bronze in the same race at the Tokyo Games, took advantage of a stopover in Miami on the way back to Cuba from Eugene to leave the delegation she was a part of and to lose their tracks. This was announced by the Cuban Institute for Sport, specifying that the javelin specialist Yiselena Ballar and a member of her staff are also unavailable with Perez. “They have abandoned the group – it is written in a note from the Institute – and for us this constitutes a serious act of indiscipline”. In Eugene, where for the first time in the history of the World Athletics Championships Cuba did not win medals, Perez was only seventh.