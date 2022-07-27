Home Sports Cuba, former world champion of the disco Perez runs away after the World Cup
Cuba, former world champion of the disco Perez runs away after the World Cup

Cuba, former world champion of the disco Perez runs away after the World Cup

This was announced by the Cuban Institute for Sport: together with the thrower, javelin player Yiselena Ballar and a staff member also lost their tracks

The 31-year-old Cuban Yaime ‘Perez, gold in the disc at the Doha 2019 World Championships and then bronze in the same race at the Tokyo Games, took advantage of a stopover in Miami on the way back to Cuba from Eugene to leave the delegation she was a part of and to lose their tracks. This was announced by the Cuban Institute for Sport, specifying that the javelin specialist Yiselena Ballar and a member of her staff are also unavailable with Perez. “They have abandoned the group – it is written in a note from the Institute – and for us this constitutes a serious act of indiscipline”. In Eugene, where for the first time in the history of the World Athletics Championships Cuba did not win medals, Perez was only seventh.

