The center of the defense fell apart for the Polish footballers before Friday’s opening match of the European qualification in the Czech Republic. Stoppers Jan Bednarek and Kamil Piatkowski have health problems, and their start in Prague’s Eden is unlikely. Fullback Bartosz Salamon received an additional representative invitation from Portuguese coach Fernando Santos. The website Sport.pl reported about it.
