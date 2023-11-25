Cuban Johan Oviedo OUT of MLB 2024 (Sources)

Johan Oviedo, the young 25-year-old pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, may miss the next season after undergoing surgery, according to a publication by journalist Francys Romero. The surgery is rumored to be a Tommy John surgery, which could potentially keep Oviedo out of action for a long time.

Oviedo had just completed his best season in the majors, with a record of 9-14 and an ERA of 4.31. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound pitcher made 32 starts and pitched 177.2 innings, allowing 161 hits and striking out 158 opponents. His WHIP was 1.373 and opponents hit him for a .237/.330/.397/.727 offensive line.

It had already been known that Oviedo was undergoing tests for a serious arm injury, but Romero’s revelation of the Tommy John surgery confirms the severity of the situation. The recovery from this surgery typically takes at least 12 months, meaning Oviedo may not return to the mound until the 2025 campaign.

In his four seasons in the majors, Oviedo has a 13-25 record and a 4.32 earned run average. The Pirates will feel the absence of Oviedo in their rotation for the 2024 season, as he had become the team’s second starter behind Mitch Keller.

The most important thing now is for Oviedo to come out of the surgery well and have a satisfactory recovery, so that he can continue to demonstrate his talent in the Major Leagues. Despite this setback, Oviedo has the youth and ability to continue succeeding in the future.

