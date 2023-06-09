Cui Kangxi confirmed the return of the midfielder’s core injury and commented on Sanzhen: different from his previous opponents – yqqlm

Original title: Cui Kangxi confirmed that the midfielder core returned from injury and commented on the three towns: different from the previous opponents

Beijing time on June 7th, the 12th round of the Chinese Super League will kick off tomorrow. Shandong Taishan team, which has recently recovered, will play an away game against Wuhan Sanzhen team. Taishan team coach Cui Kangxi and player Shi Ke attended the game today. Before the press conference.

——Looking forward to the game

Shi Ke: Starting from this Tuesday, we have made detailed preparations for this game at the base. The two teams have played against each other many times in the past year, and they know each other very well. We are fully prepared for this game. Under the leadership, get a good result.

Cui Kangxi: The opponent is a difficult team. Our players have performed well recently and prepared very seriously. I believe they can play a beautiful game and look forward to this game.

——The case of Moises

Cui Kangxi: Moises has already trained normally, and he can play the game. In this game, how to use foreign aid is also an issue we have to consider, and it will also affect the result of the game.

——Comment on the team’s 3 consecutive rounds of zero-block opponents

Cui Kangxi: I told the players that as long as we don’t concede the ball and have excellent offensive players in the frontcourt, then the hope of winning is very high. We did not train for a long time, but the players accepted it quickly and did it as required. If we do not concede the ball in this game, good defense is the key to winning.

——How do you view the opponent Sanzhen

Cui Kangxi: The opponent is a team that is not easy to play. Their characteristics are different from the previous opponents, and our preparations are also different. We must take the last game before the intermission period seriously.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: