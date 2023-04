Curiously enough, the three-time world goalkeeper Chilavert became world-famous as a player because of his goal threat. 19 years after the end of his career, Paraguay’s national hero is drawn into politics – there, too, he seeks success with a frontal attack.

José Luis Chilavert was feared because of his goal threat – as a goalkeeper. Brian Bahr / Getty

José Luis Chilavert displayed an unusual ability for a goalkeeper: scoring. In his professional career he scored over 60 goals, 8 of them for the national team. Chilavert’s free kicks and penalties were feared by the opponents, the flying inserts were spectacular. Chilavert played professionally in Argentina, Spain and France, took part in two World Cups in 1998 and 2002 and was named world goalkeeper three times.