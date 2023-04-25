Theatre, with ‘The Merry Widow’ the operetta at Marrucino – Abruzzo is back

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CHIETI, APRIL 24 – With “The Merry Widow”, one of the most famous compositions by Franz Lehár, with a libretto by Victor Léon and Leo Stein, taken from the comedy “L’Attaché d’Ambassade” by Henri Meilhac, after five years of absence, the Operetta returns to the Marrucino theater in Chieti on April 29 at 21.



On the stage the Operette Company of Elena D’Angelo, soprano, director and for three years Artistic Director of the historic Italian Operette Company, from which she broke away in 2014 to found her own ensemble. Defined by the trade press as “the Italian princess of operetta”, D’Angelo has active collaborations with the Rome Opera House and the Arcimboldi Theater in Milan, as well as tours throughout Europe, the United States and Asia.



To support the singers and actors in the staging, the Duchi d’Acquaviva Orchestra of Atri, directed by the maestro Natalyia Gonchak, Ukrainian of origin and Abruzzo by adoption.



The cast is completed by Maresa Pagura, Carlo Randazzo, Martina Ronca, Fabio Vivarelli and the corps de ballet of the Elena D’Angelo Operetta Company.



The show was strongly desired by the president of the Marrucino Board of Directors, Giustino Angeloni, and by the artistic director, maestro Giuliano Mazzoccante, “a return that marks the will expressed on several occasions since 2022, to expand the offer and to project the Theater at the center of the cultural life of the city of Chieti and Abruzzo. It will be an evening event – is the comment of the organizers – for all enthusiasts and for those who are curiously approaching the world of bel canto and live entertainment” .



(ANSA).

