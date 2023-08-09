Home » Cup success delays Messi’s MLS debut – sport.ORF.at
Lionel Messi’s first appearance in Major League Soccer (MLS) for his club Inter Miami, scheduled for August 20, has been delayed. In a way, Messi himself is to blame for this. His seven goals also brought Miami into the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup, the final and the game for third place are scheduled for August 19. As Inter announced on Wednesday, the league duel with Charlotte was postponed to a date to be determined as a precaution.

Messi is likely to make his MLS debut on August 26 against the New York Red Bulls.

