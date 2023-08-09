Home » Traffic accident on Gazelle | Info
Traffic accident on Gazelle | Info

The smart car overturned on the roof of the Gazelle, but it is not known how the vehicle ended up on the roof.

In the evening hours, on mostu “Gazela”in the direction of New Belgrade, tonight there was a traffic accident when a car flipped onto its roofreports Instagram page 192_rs.

As can be seen in the photo, the “smart” car overturned on the roof, and it is not known how the vehicle ended up on the roof, and whether there were any injuries. Traffic in the direction of New Belgrade is difficult and huge queues have formed, so drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

