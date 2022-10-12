First international title for the Constantini Almaviva team. The Ampezzo women led by coach Violetta Caldart triumph in Canada in the S3 Group Sasktour Series, beating the Korean Ha team in the final and closing the tournament with a balance of six wins and one defeat.

The skip Stefania Constantini, together with her companions Marta Lo Deserto, Angela Romei and Giulia Zardini Lacedelli therefore start this season in the best possible way and add an important step in the path of preparation for the Europeans at the end of November, reaching the 43rd position in the world ranking.

«The balance of this tournament is certainly positive», explains the coach Violetta Caldart, «the girls have put in an excellent curling by losing only one match against the Korean Ha who was then defeated in the final».

However, the head of the team and the staff is already at the next engagements.

«Tomorrow begins the second and last tournament of the Canadian away match», continues Caldart, «which will be attended by 8 teams that are in the top 15 positions of the world ranking. In October we will then have two other appointments, one in Sweden and one in Estonia, before the highlight of these months or the European Championship which will be held from 18 to 26 November ».

As mentioned in Canada, the victory of Constantini and her companions came after beating the Korean team Ha in the final with a score of 7-3. With the same partial, the Ampezzane won in the quarterfinals on the Japanese Yoshimura while in the semifinals the team of the Canadian Ackerman got the worst 5-1.

“After the first two seasonal tournaments, where the girls reached the quarter-finals, this important result has arrived”, comments Alessandro Zisa, president of the Culing Club Dolomiti Almaviva, satisfied. «The success in Canada shows that we are going in the right direction and we have noticed in the girls an evident improvement in physical condition and awareness of their means. I think this is the right path to get ready for the big events. Many tournaments abroad help the team to improve more and more in view of the European Championships where we want to do well and the World Cup where we will aim to reach the playoffs. I can only be happy and satisfied “, concludes Zisa,” if I then look at the results in the various challenges I would like to highlight the victories on top-level Japanese and Korean teams, I congratulate everyone and a big good luck for the next engagements. “.

From tomorrow Constantini and her companions will be back on the Canadian ice of Swift Current in the prestigious RBC Dominion Securities Western Showdown playing against the Canadian team of Amber Holland.

Results. Constantine – Barber (CAN) 13-2; Constantine – Ha (KOR) 4-7; Constantine – Sasaki (JPN) 5-4; Constantine – Tisdale (CAN) 7-3. Fourth. Constantine – Yoshimura (JPN) 7-3. The semifinals. Constantine – Ackerman (CAN) 5-1. Finally Constantine – Ha (KOR) 7-3.