Curling: Joel Retornaz and his Azzurri finished 4th. © Social Media

After being eliminated in the semi-finals of the Curling World Championships against Scotland, Joel Retornaz and Trentino’s Sebastiano Arman, Amos Mosaner and Mattia Giovanella had to admit defeat to the Swiss in the fight for the bronze medal in Ottawa.

After the bitter defeat (8:9) against Scotland on Saturday evening, in which the men’s national team narrowly missed out on reaching the first final at a World Cup, the Azzurri never got rolling in the game against Switzerland. So they could not repeat their third place at the 2022 Las Vergas World Championships.

The Italian national team has to face the team from Switzerland around Yannick Schwaller in the small final. But it was not the day of Retornaz and Co. While the Azzurri had defeated the Swiss in the preliminary round, they found no means against the Swiss on Easter Sunday. The game ended 11:3 for Switzerland.

All in all a successful tournament

Despite regrets at missing out on the final, the Azzurri played another fine tournament in Ottawa, finishing fourth in the group stage with eight wins and four losses. After this World Championship, it’s already time for Retornaz, Arman, Mosaner and Giovanella to start thinking about Toronto and the Players Championship as the penultimate Grand Slam of the season takes place from April 11th to 16th.

The gold medal decision of the World Cup will be between Canada and Scotland tonight at 10:00 p.m. (CEST).