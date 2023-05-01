Home » Curry 50+8+6 milestone Tang Shen 16 points Warriors grab seven captures Kings advance to PK Lakers – yqqlm
On May 1, Beijing time, in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference of the NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 120-100 away and eliminated the Kings 4-3 to enter the Western Conference Semifinals. In the semifinals, the Warriors will face the No. 7 seeded Lakers. In this campaign, Curry contributed 50 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, setting a new career high in the playoffs.

Four-quarter score (Warriors first): 30-31, 26-27, 35-23, 29-19. Warriors: Curry 50 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, Wiggins 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Thompson 16 points and 5 rebounds, Looney 11 points, 21 rebounds and 4 assists, Chasing Dream 8 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds, Poole 8 points and 3 Rebounds, Moody 5 points. Kings: Sabonis 22 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, Fox 16 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds, Monk 14 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, Davis 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Murray 10 points and 7 rebounds, Herter 7 points 9 rebounds, Lyles 6 points and 7 rebounds.

The Kings at home started with a 7-2 lead, with Sabonis Jr. contributing 4 points. Thompson made 3 free throws after a three-point foul, Curry hit the Warriors’ first three-pointer, and the Splash Brothers played a 10-2 attack wave to overtake the score. Since then, Wiggins and Moody also made 3-pointers successively, but the Warriors also failed to score in 2 minutes and 30 seconds after entering the rotation. With 4 minutes left in the first quarter, the Kings suddenly found a three-pointer. Davis, Fox and Lyles made 4 three-pointers successively. Fortunately, Curry scored another 3 points. He made 4 of 6 shots in 9 minutes and contributed 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors trailed 30-31.

In the second quarter, Munch, who was on fire in this round of the series, ended his personal scoring drought, and he also made a long-range three-pointer. “Dream Chaser” Green responded with a three-pointer, but Wiggins quickly received his second offense and was replaced. During Poole’s leadership, the Warriors did not have any bright spots on the offensive end, and Looney also had a second offense. Sabonis scored a mid-range shot, and Davis scored another 3 points. He and Monk joined forces to contribute 18 points and became the surprise player of the Kings. Curry, who reappeared, scored 5 points in a row, and Wiggins also made consecutive shots with penalties to tie the score to 51. After the timeout, Fox scored a three-pointer and assisted Sabonis to eat cakes. The two led the team to a 7-2 spurt to take the lead again. Curry hit his fourth three-pointer, and he scored 20 points in the half. After two quarters, the Warriors fell behind 56-58.

In the third quarter, Curry hit a 3-pointer at the beginning, and Thompson, who felt very bad in the first half and only made 1 of 10 shots and made 4 three-pointers, also made his first three-pointer. The Splash Brothers led the team to a 13-4 attack wave in 4 minutes, leading by 7 points 69-62, and at the same time forced the Kings to stop. Curry surpassed Havlicek in the playoffs and rose to 13th in history. After the timeout, Murray scored a shot and Fox got the fourth foul and was replaced. The leaderless Kings continued to hit the offensive end. Only 8 points were recorded in the first 8 minutes of this quarter. With Poole hitting a 3-pointer, the Warriors expanded the point difference to more than 10 points for the first time. In desperation, the Kings had to replace Fox again. Although he made a long-range three-pointer and led the Kings to narrow the point difference to 6 points, but with 1.8 seconds left, “Tang Shen” hit a super difficult 3+1. After three quarters, the Warriors led the Kings by 10 points 91-81.

In the last quarter, the Kings, which had the advantage of home court, were in a state of collapse. The team failed to score 3 minutes and 30 seconds before the start. After Curry made two breakthrough layups, the Warriors led 95-81. After the timeout, Fox finally ended the scoring drought for the Kings, but Curry felt unstoppable. He hit a three-pointer and broke through the 40-point mark. In this round of the series, Curry’s total score broke through the 200-point mark, becoming the second player in NBA history to score more than 200 points in a single round of playoff series when he was over 35 years old. The first was the player in the 1998 Finals Jordan. It was another wave of 9-0 attacks. The Warriors successfully expanded the point difference to more than 20 points. At the same time, Looney also had more than 20 rebounds. A player with 20+ rebounds. Since then, the game has lost suspense with 6 minutes left, and Curry’s 50 points hit a new high. In the end, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 120-100 away, knocking out the Kings 4-3 and advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals. In the semifinals, the Warriors will face the No. 7 seeded Lakers.

Kings starters: Fox, Herter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis

Warriors starting: Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney

