Sony Xperia 1 V is coming to Hong Kong! Be the first to explode the specifications and Hong Kong spokesperson-ePrice.HK

Earlier we shared the news that Sony will hold a press conference on May 11. If there is no accident, Xperia 1V will be the focus of the day. Although there are rumors about the body design or specifications on the Internet from time to time, it is unexpected that the large-scale advertisement of Xperia 1V first appeared on the streets of Mong Kok before the press conference was held. It is possible that the unit concerned discovered the problem, and the advertisement has been removed shortly after the moderator obtained the photo.

Large-scale advertisements appear in advance

The large advertising board above Broadway on Sai Yeung Choi Street in Mong Kok was suddenly replaced with a promotional advertisement for Sony Xperia 1V yesterday, and the popular girl group Lolly Talk was also hired as the spokesperson. The advertisement uses “ONE for ALL LIGHTS” and “next-generation double low-noise sensor” as the slogan of Xperia 1V. It is conceivable that the new machine will have good shooting capabilities.

Selling point Low-light shooting ability

It can be seen from the advertising poster that Sony will launch three body colors of black, white, and olive green for Xperia 1V, and the camera is also confirmed to use Zeiss T* lens, which is completely consistent with the previous rumors. Secondly, fingerprint recognition can also be seen Located on the right side of the fuselage. According to the previous specifications and configuration information, the Xperia 1V is equipped with a 4K resolution 6.5-inch OLED screen, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to 16GB of RAM, and a built-in battery capacity of 5,000mAh. In terms of shooting, the selfie lens is 12MP, and the back of the machine has a 48MP main camera and two 12MP lenses.

▲ “Next-generation double low-noise photosensitive element” is used as the slogan of Xperia 1V.

▲ The bustling streets of Mong Kok became the stage where Xperia 1V was exposed for the first time.

▲ The Xperia 1V large-scale advertisement appeared on the streets of Mong Kok, and Sony recruited the girl group Lolly Talk as its spokesperson.

▲ Confirm that there is a Zeiss T* lens.

▲ Lian Deng netizens photographed the moment when the ad was disassembled.

▲ The moderator made a pilgrimage to Mongkok this morning and confirmed that the advertisement had been removed.

▲ Let Lolly Talk fans see the full picture of the poster in advance.

Source: LIHKG, weibo