Original title: Curry came back 27+6 Thompson 22 points thick eyebrows 39+8+6 Lakers beat the Warriors at home

According to Beijing time on March 6th, the NBA regular season continues. The thick eyebrow scored 4 key points. The Lakers at home withstood the Warriors’ counterattack in the final quarter, and finally defeated the Warriors 113-105 after four quarters. The Warriors ended their 5-game winning streak.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 18-33, 36-22, 18-23 and 33-35 (the Warriors are in front). For the Warriors, Curry scored 5 three-pointers, 27 points and 6 assists, Thompson scored 4 three-pointers, 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Chasing Dream had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, and Di Vincenzo scored 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Assists, Poole 10 points and 4 assists. 6 Lakers scored in double figures, thick eyebrows 39 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks, Reeves 16 points and 8 assists, Brown scored 4 three-pointers, 14 points and 8 rebounds, Schroder 11 points and 6 assists, Vanderbilt 10 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists, Beasley 12 points and 3 rebounds.

Brother Curry is back in this campaign. The Warriors led 7-6 2 minutes before the opening, but then the Lakers played a 26-5 attack wave, leading by up to 20 points. After the first quarter, the Lakers led the Warriors 33-18. Only Thompson scored 9 points for the Warriors’ starting five, and none of the other four scored. Chuimeng poked his little finger in the first quarter, and he continued to fight after wrapping up a bandage. Nongmei scored 15 points and 3 rebounds on 5 of 7 shots in the first quarter.

The situation changed suddenly in the second quarter, and Curry regained his touch on the outside. In addition, Poole and Di Vincenzo hit three-pointers each, and the Warriors played a wave to narrow the point difference. The Lakers’ offense and defense had problems. Thompson hit his third three-pointer in a single quarter, and then scored a layup with thick eyebrows. At the end of the first half, the Lakers led the Warriors 55-54. The Warriors outscored by 14 points in a single quarter.

In the third quarter, under the leadership of thick eyebrows, the Lakers played a 12-3 attack wave and led by 10 points. The Warriors’ offense had problems again, and the Lakers maintained their lead. With 4.0 seconds left in the quarter, Reeves hit a three-pointer. After three quarters, the Lakers lead the Warriors 78-72.

After the start of the final quarter, Curry scored 12 points in a row, and the Warriors tied the score at 91. But immediately, the Lakers played a 7-0 attack wave 98-91 to establish an advantage. Curry scored 5 points in a row, and then Thompson hit a three-pointer. The Warriors narrowed the point difference 101-103 and stopped the Lakers. At the critical moment, the thick eyebrows scored 4 points in a row, and the Lakers led by 6 points 48.2 seconds before the end. Schroeder made 2 free throws and the Warriors had no chance. In the end, the Lakers beat the Warriors at home.

Warriors starters: Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo

Lakers starters: Anthony Davis, Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder, Jared Vanderbilt, Troy Brown

