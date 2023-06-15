14-10-18 Monza – Triestina (pro league)

The first game of Monza signed by fininvest and our welcome to President Berlusconi with a revisited phrase that comes to us from Epistole which would be from Cesare Augusto, who boasted of having transformed Rome with a famous quote: “I found a city of bricks, I will return it to you of marble”.

Not everyone understood it at the time but we are sure the President yes, lover as he was of that historical figure, we are not prophetic but we were certain that Silvio Berlusconi’s intervention would have taken our beloved Monza where eagles dare, delivering to we Monzesi the best sporting years ever, unforgettable years, years of emotions and joys engraved in the marble of our lives and of our city.

Thank you President, gratitude is eternal, as mentioned in the last championship, like what you have done for us.

We express our sincere condolences to the family members and to those people who have always lived side by side with the President in life

I like: I like Loading…