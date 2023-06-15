Home » Migrant massacre: 78 bodies recovered. Guterres: «Those who migrate deserve safety»
Migrant massacre: 78 bodies recovered. Guterres: «Those who migrate deserve safety»

Migrant massacre: 78 bodies recovered. Guterres: «Those who migrate deserve safety»

The rescue operations of the Greek Coast Guard continue south of the city of Pylos, in the Peloponnese, after the sinking of a fishing boat with 750 people on board: the search went on all night, but did not lead to any new developments. The number of survivors remains 104, while the Coast Guard clarified this morning that 78 bodies have been recovered, not 79 as communicated yesterday

See also  Queen Elizabeth, her Jaguar X-Type up for auction: what are the cars in the Buckingham Palace garage?

