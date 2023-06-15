Balocco-Ferragni, trouble for pandoro: “They didn’t help cancer research”

The Antitrust launches an investigation into the Balocco pandoro branded Chiara Ferragni

The Competition and Market Authority has launched an investigation against the Balocco SpA confectionery industry for alleged unfair commercial practice in relation to the commercial initiative “Chiara Ferragni and Balocco together for the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin” promoted between November and December 2022.

At that time, the company put limited-edition “branded” pandoro on sale Ferragnito support osteosarcoma and Ewing’s sarcoma research for of the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin. According to the Authority, both in the press releases and on the packaging of the Pandorothe way the initiative was presented could mislead consumers by appealing to their sensitivity for charitable initiatives with a social background.

Consumers, in fact, could be led to believe that by purchasing the “branded” pandoro Ferragni contributed to the donation for the purchase of a new machine while the Balocco he had arranged a fixed amount donation to the hospital several months before the advertising launch of the initiative and therefore completely independent of the product’s sales performance.

Authority officials today carried out inspections at the headquarters of the Balocco SpA confectionery industry with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Finance Guard.

