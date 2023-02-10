The relationship between the square of Alessandria and the ownership of the city structure has notoriously been at loggerheads for some time. After the long, exhausting run-up to Serie B and the sudden relegation to Serie C, however, something broke irreparably. President Di Masi himself, in unsuspecting times, had announced his disengagement. And before the start of this season everything seemed to be done, but at present, despite or perhaps precisely because of these changes of hands that never took place, the disengagement only results in dedication to the cause. The team, which trudges in the slums of the standings, even risks being seriously entangled in the fight not to relegate to Serie D and to pass, in the short space of time, from the never fully enjoyed dream to the distressing nightmare. In the battle that has become even more bitter between the supporters and the presidency, in recent days the North Staircase has launched a billboard campaign on the streets of Alessandria and the suburbs: it is clear that patience is running out and it would be better for all parties involved, if Alessandria found a different football future as soon as possible.