Aura Violeta Castillo from Quibdo was appointed Secretary of Culture for Chocó. Aura Violeta has been director of the Viajes Truandó tourist agency, has promoted tourism in Chocó, was manager of the Chocó Bicentennial Committee and belongs to the Chocó Departmental Council of Culture.

Replaces Hédrix Gutiérrez Ibargüen in office.