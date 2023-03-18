After so many days spent listening to the voices and statements of so many, we preferred to remain silent and observe patients so that the intensity of the media clamor would be appropriately reduced. There have been many, too many media and non-media attacks, which have thrown mud both on our city and on the entire fan base. Messages of esteem and solidarity were certainly not lacking, recognizing their ability to look beyond, without dwelling so much on appearances, we express in our own way our indignation towards those who have turned their backs not only on us, but on the city itself. After having been trampled underfoot of our dignity as free men, we condemn the indifference and disinterest on the part of those who too often seem distant from the facts that happen to their own citizens. With regard to these factors, demonstration of an indecorous system, which have characterized our daily life up to now, our being ULTRAS, our way of acting and thinking, suggests us to exercise 20 minutes of suspension of cheering at the start of the race. We therefore express our utmost closeness and respect to our distrusted brothers, guilty of loving our land, our shirt, our city… a silence that allegorically will perhaps weigh more than a thousand words, a silence dedicated to those who, for an ideal, have a penalty to pay.

ONLY FAITH… LOVE FOR THE STAR ONLY WILL… DEFEND THE CITY! RESIST TO CONTINUE TO EXIST