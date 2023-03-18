Exhibition made with Q’Hubo newspapers

Camilo Barreneche is the author of the work ‘Suffering with laughter’ that from March 10 to April 5 will be exhibited in the Carlos Drews Castro Room, located in the Fiducentro shopping center. The work is made up of a main input and there are more than 200 ‘Qhubo’ newspapers that, after being intervened in their entirety, build a work that denotes the parallel between the tragedy of life and the joy of it.



Camilo was born in Paipa Boyacá, when he arrived in Pereira as a teenager he was fortunate to surround himself with artists from the city who are always restless and ask themselves questions that they reflect on and answer using the tools that art offers them.

He was empirically trained in art and although he attended the School of Philosophy at the Technological University of Pereira, he dropped out because he got bored of sitting for so many hours in class, also because the chairs have always seemed restrictive.



It was through training processes such as artistic residencies and scholarships for non-formal art education, the way in which he has been training professionally. It was through training processes such as artistic residencies and scholarships for non-formal art education, the way in which he has been training professionally. The argument of the work



This work seeks to turn this art exhibition space into a place where the viewer can experience a kind of thought exercise or thought experience, about the relationships between an object charged with violence and social reality and another that implies a party, celebration, In this sense, in the Carlos Drews Castro room, a question is being installed about the possible relationships between the party and death, between the celebration and suffering or between life and death, and perhaps the memory that this archive generates and how the newspaper has embedded in our society through the headline, a kind of message that trivializes death to the point of irony, which has become embedded in our language when referring to death. See also The city party history study and education tour guidance group came to our bureau to guide party history study and education This is how the idea of ​​the work was built



The exhibitor has always been interested in working with inputs that are loaded and that imply the idea of ​​the city and aspects of our most popular culture. For Camilo, the Q’hubo newspaper is one of those objects because it is a kind of mirror of our society.



It was during an artistic residence that he carried out in 2016, which was located in the village of La Florida, that he began investigating the possible visual and plastic solutions of this object and extracting the confetti was the result of that search, since the two objects are antagonistic, which makes it possible to generate various routes of meaning or new interpretations or ways of reading the social burdens contained in the Q’hubo newspaper.



Although all the newspapers were used, the exhibition makes use of the display of the covers at first sight, on the other hand, the content of the newspaper, in relation to the confetti that is extracted from it, allowed the artist to question or throw questions at the viewer about how we are building our present and our reality. From the conception of the idea to the assembly of the work



The work began in 2016 during the residence in Florida, but he had left it for a few years due to other artistic explorations he was carrying out, last year he decided to continue developing the idea, which he completed in eight months, during this time bought and cut the newspaper from March to October of the year 2022, “Start and end deliberately” Camilo Barreneche, artist.



As for the assembly, it was carried out in two days, the newspapers are arranged directly on the walls of the room with number one sewing needles, it is not a complex assembly. See also Private healthcare: stellar revenues for the Villorba Medicine Center As for the assembly, it was carried out in two days, the newspapers are arranged directly on the walls of the room with number one sewing needles, it is not a complex assembly. The argument of the work



This work seeks to turn this art exhibition space into a place where the viewer can experience a kind of thought exercise or thought experience, about the relationships between an object charged with violence and social reality and another that implies a party, celebration, In this sense, in the Carlos Drews Castro room, a question is being installed about the possible relationships between the party and death, between the celebration and suffering or between life and death, and perhaps the memory that this archive generates and how the newspaper has embedded in our society through the headline, a kind of message that trivializes death to the point of irony, which has become embedded in our language when referring to death.

Camilo barreneche, Artist