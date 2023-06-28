Cut off?Romano: Manchester City’s official offer of 90 million pounds, Rice, Arsenal’s signings are pending – yqqlm

Original title: Cut Hu?Romano: Manchester City’s total price of 90 million pounds officially offered Rice, Arsenal’s signings are pending

Fearing that they have money and strength, Manchester City will officially join the competition for Rice.The latest from The TA, Manchester City£80 million + £10 million floatingOfficially offered West Ham United’s England midfielder Rice, and then the famous Italian Romano also confirmed Manchester City’s official offer for Rice, intending to intercept Arsenal.

According to Romano, West Ham United received Manchester City’s first offer for Rice on Monday night local time, with a fixed price of 80 million pounds, plus a floating bonus of 10 million pounds, totaling about 105 million euros. Arsenal will also continue to compete for Rice, and West Ham United hopes to see more teams competing for Rice. Arsenal’s previous offer was 75 million pounds + 15 million pounds floating, but it has been rejected by West Ham United.

The 24-year-old Rice is England’s main midfielder. The player’s current value in Germany is 90 million euros. Last season, he played a total of 50 games for the Hammers in various competitions, including 46 starts, contributing 5 goals and 3 help.

From my personal point of view, if Manchester City joins the competition, Arsenal will be in suspense. Manchester City has money and strength, and if they join, they will have championship honors. With a similar offer, Rice will basically choose Manchester City. Xhaka is going to Leverkusen. If Arsenal can’t sign Rice, it will be difficult to compete for the fourth season, let alone the championship.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

