Help the revitalization and development of the old industrial base in Northeast China Support the development of specialized, special and new enterprises (targeted)

Manufacturing is the lifeblood of a country’s economy. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed: “Implement industrial foundation reconstruction projects and major technical equipment research projects, support the development of specialized, special and new enterprises, and promote the development of high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing.” Specialized and special new enterprises refer to Specialized, refined, characteristic, and innovative enterprises often master “unique skills” and are single champions or invisible champions in the industry, which play an important role in promoting the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry. Northeast China is the industrial cradle of new China and an important industrial base of our country. The development of manufacturing industry has a solid foundation and traditional advantages. We must thoroughly implement the decision-making and deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, cultivate a group of specialized and special new enterprises that match the industrial characteristics of the Northeast region, continuously improve the innovation vitality and the modernization level of the industrial chain in the Northeast region, and help the revitalization and development of the old industrial base in the Northeast .

Improve the technological innovation and achievement transformation capabilities of enterprises. Specialized and special new enterprises have strong innovation capabilities and have unique advantages in promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements into real productivity. To cultivate specialized and special new enterprises and support their innovative development, we must give full play to the decisive role of the market in resource allocation, better play the role of the government, and form an effective mechanism to promote scientific and technological innovation and the transformation of achievements. On the one hand, it is necessary to accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in innovation, promote in-depth cooperation between universities, scientific research institutes and enterprises, and actively promote the construction of major scientific and technological innovation platforms; Market advantages, strengthen planning guidance, form a more targeted scientific and technological innovation system layout and technological innovation platform system arrangement, and continuously improve the scientific and technological innovation capabilities and output efficiency of the old industrial base in Northeast China. On the other hand, it is necessary to speed up the establishment of a mechanism that mainly evaluates technological innovation achievements by the market, establish a classification evaluation system oriented by the quality, contribution, and performance of scientific and technological innovation, continuously improve the ability to transform scientific and technological innovation achievements, and accelerate the transformation of innovation achievements into real productivity.

Strengthen intellectual property protection and services. Protecting intellectual property is protecting innovation. Intellectual property rights such as patented technology and trademark brands are the core competitiveness of specialized and special new enterprises, and strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights is of great significance for the cultivation of specialized and special new enterprises. In the revitalization and development of the old industrial base in Northeast China, it is necessary to attach great importance to the formulation and improvement of intellectual property protection policies, strengthen the legal protection of intellectual property rights, improve the intellectual property management system, continuously strengthen the protection of the entire chain of intellectual property rights, and create a good environment for the development of specialized, special and new enterprises. Innovation environment and business environment. At the same time, focusing on the urgent needs of specialized, specialized and new enterprises in terms of intellectual property rights application, transfer and transformation, and rights protection and relief, we will launch targeted support and service measures related to intellectual property rights, so as to provide better development for specialized, specialized and new enterprises Do practical things, solve difficult problems, inspire and protect the enthusiasm of entrepreneurs and scientific researchers for innovation and entrepreneurship. With the goal of improving the innovation ability and specialization level of specialized, specialized and new enterprises, strengthen the coordination and linkage among departments, localities, and enterprises, and give full play to the synergy of policies to help enterprises open up the whole chain of intellectual property creation, use, protection, and management, and promote intellectual property and innovation capabilities Integration and improvement to better support the development of specialized, specialized and new enterprises.

Provide more targeted and effective financial services. Specialized and new enterprises are mostly in the start-up stage and growth stage, usually small in scale, and characterized by high technology investment, high human capital investment, and light assets. They need more targeted and effective support in financial services. Continuously expand financing channels, optimize the financial environment, and help these enterprises solve financing problems. It can speed up the improvement of the enterprise credit evaluation system, integrate the information data of specialized and new enterprises, and promote the transformation of enterprises’ “intellectual property” into assets, which not only facilitates financial institutions to accurately grasp the growth of enterprises, but also enhances the financing capabilities of enterprises. Improve the multi-level credit supply system for small and micro enterprises, actively promote the financing business of inventory, accounts receivable, intellectual property rights and other movable assets and rights pledge, and help solve the difficulties faced by specialized and new enterprises in the financing process.

