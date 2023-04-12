8
The government has decided to focus the 3 billion of resources that emerged in the folds of the public accounts on cutting the tax wedge for workers. This is the main novelty that emerged with the approval of the Def, the Economic and Financial Document, in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday evening. Waiting to know the technical details of the provision that will give substance to this intention, on the basis of the measures of the recent past we can imagine the effect in b…
See also How strong Zhang Weili is in absorbing money: UFC career has earned more than 11.95 million yuan from poor miners’ families – yqqlm