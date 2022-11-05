Not even time to rest, which Vincenzo Nibali “gets back on the saddle”. Almost. The Pro team Q36.5, in fact, has chosen the Shark of the Strait as the new technical consultant and brand ambassador, with the specific task of helping the launch of new talents and communities to grow sustainably through cycling. There are 13 different nationalities represented in the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, made up of 23 riders, led by Performance Manager Alex Sans Vega, with the help of sports directors Aart Vierhouten and Gabriele Missaglia. The technical staff will be followed by Carles Tur Carbonell and Mattia Michelusi.