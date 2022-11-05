Lo Squalo will be technical consultant and ambassador of the Professional team. The Italians are Brambilla, Calzoni, Conca, Fedeli, Moschetti, Parisini and Puppio
Not even time to rest, which Vincenzo Nibali “gets back on the saddle”. Almost. The Pro team Q36.5, in fact, has chosen the Shark of the Strait as the new technical consultant and brand ambassador, with the specific task of helping the launch of new talents and communities to grow sustainably through cycling. There are 13 different nationalities represented in the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, made up of 23 riders, led by Performance Manager Alex Sans Vega, with the help of sports directors Aart Vierhouten and Gabriele Missaglia. The technical staff will be followed by Carles Tur Carbonell and Mattia Michelusi.
The runners
—
Here is the list of 23 riders who will wear the Q36.5 team jersey: Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eti), Matteo Badilatti (Svi), Jack Bauer (N.Zel), Gianluca Brambilla, Walter Calzoni, Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Spa) , Fabio Christen (Svi), Filippo Colombo (Svi), Filippo Conca, Corey Davis (Usa), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Mark Donovan (Gb), Alessandro Fedeli, Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor), Damien Howson (Aus), Tobias Ludvigsson (Sve), Cyrus Monk (Aus), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Nicolò Parisini, Antonio Puppio, Joseph Rosskopf (Usa), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Nickolas Zukowsky (Can).
