The Piedmontese has always gone downhill, and in the last 10 km the other Azzurri Sobrero and Affini have done better
Can an Olympic champion of the chase quartet and seven-time world champion between road and track think of lifting his foot in the final part of the time trial in a World Cup just because he is late and knows he can no longer win? No, we don’t believe it. Also because there are still heavy medals and a podium to conquer. Moreover, the fact that Filippo Ganna, immediately after the conclusion of the test, went very dark in the face, without even passing through the mixed area of journalists and TV, speaks volumes about the blue’s disappointment.