Can an Olympic champion of the chase quartet and seven-time world champion between road and track think of lifting his foot in the final part of the time trial in a World Cup just because he is late and knows he can no longer win? No, we don’t believe it. Also because there are still heavy medals and a podium to conquer. Moreover, the fact that Filippo Ganna, immediately after the conclusion of the test, went very dark in the face, without even passing through the mixed area of ​​journalists and TV, speaks volumes about the blue’s disappointment.