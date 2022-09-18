Home Sports Cycling World Championships, Ganna and the time trial: she only lasted 7 kilometers
Sports

Cycling World Championships, Ganna and the time trial: she only lasted 7 kilometers

by admin
Cycling World Championships, Ganna and the time trial: she only lasted 7 kilometers

The Piedmontese has always gone downhill, and in the last 10 km the other Azzurri Sobrero and Affini have done better

Can an Olympic champion of the chase quartet and seven-time world champion between road and track think of lifting his foot in the final part of the time trial in a World Cup just because he is late and knows he can no longer win? No, we don’t believe it. Also because there are still heavy medals and a podium to conquer. Moreover, the fact that Filippo Ganna, immediately after the conclusion of the test, went very dark in the face, without even passing through the mixed area of ​​journalists and TV, speaks volumes about the blue’s disappointment.

See also  Covid: with children at home you get sick more - Medicine

You may also like

Tricolor Aics, Marchetti wins two golds with javelin...

Premier League-Haaland breaks the goal, Dingding assists and...

The Scotti Pavia in Bergamo to believe in...

Who is the last puzzle piece for the...

The sick must have a dignified life: against...

For this dream!Former CBA foreign aid switched to...

Zaniolo and Koopmeiners: how they tear Rome and...

La Liga: Barcelona beat Elche 3-0 to temporarily...

Market, final moves Piagni at Codogno L’Oltrepo thins...

Davis Cup, results: Holland fold the USA, Spain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy