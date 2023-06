He found a second home in the Czech Republic, and on Tuesday, offensive midfielder Vladimir Jovovich can face his football selection again in a friendly match. The last time was against Souček et al. the representative of Montenegro close to fulfilling his big dream in the form of a premier goal for his homeland. “I went to the goalkeeper alone, but Vaclík caught me,” he still remembers the great chance from the qualifying duel in Olomouc from 2019.

