Czech Republic – Switzerland at the Hockey World Cup

In the current championship, the Czech Republic coped with Slovakia and Kazakhstan, the stumbling occurred during the loss against Latvia and also in the form of a poor performance in the first half of the match against Slovenia, which the Czech Republic eventually managed by a ratio of 6:2. In the fifth match, the Czechs defeated Norway 2:0.
Balance of the Czech Republic – Switzerland at the WC in hockey
|Datum
|Place, stage
|Result
|April 9, 1998
|Basel quarter group
|Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
|April 15, 1998
|Zurich, for 3rd place
|Czech Republic 4:0 Switzerland
|May 1, 2001
|Nuremberg, group
|Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
|April 26, 2002
|Jönköping, skupina
|Czech Republic 5:0 Switzerland
|May 2, 2004
|Prague, eight. group
|Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
|May 1, 2005
|Vienna, group
|Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
|May 9, 2008
|Quebec, eight. group
|Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
|May 15, 2010
|Mannheim, eight. group
|Czech Republic 2:3 Switzerland
|May 6, 2013
|Stockholm, group
|Czech Republic 2:5 Switzerland
|May 16, 2013
|Stockholm, quarter finals
|Czech Republic 1:2 Switzerland
|May 12, 2015
|Prague, group
|Czech Republic 2:1 SN Switzerland
|May 17, 2016
|Moscow, group
|Czech Republic 5:4 Switzerland
|May 16, 2017
|Paris, group
|Czech Republic 1:3 Switzerland
|May 8, 2018
|Copenhagen, group
|Czech Republic 5:4 SN Switzerland
|May 21, 2019
|Bratislava, group
|Czech Republic 5:4 Switzerland
|May 22, 2021
|Riga, group
|Czech Republic 2:5 Switzerland
|May 21, 2023
|Riga, group
|Czech Republic – Switzerland ONLINE
The mutual balance of both teams in the history of world championships plays into the hands of the Czech team. The Czechs won eleven of the sixteen matches. The last time both selections met at the World Cup was in Riga in 2021, when the Czechs lost 2:5.
Among the greatest achievements of Swiss hockey is the winning of two silver medals at the world championships in 2013 and 2018. The Swiss have never been world champions in history. The closest they came to that was in 2013, when they lost to Sweden 2:3 in the final only in separate raids.