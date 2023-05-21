Czech Republic – Switzerland at the Hockey World Cup

In the current championship, the Czech Republic coped with Slovakia and Kazakhstan, the stumbling occurred during the loss against Latvia and also in the form of a poor performance in the first half of the match against Slovenia, which the Czech Republic eventually managed by a ratio of 6:2. In the fifth match, the Czechs defeated Norway 2:0.

Balance of the Czech Republic – Switzerland at the WC in hockey

Datum Place, stage Result April 9, 1998 Basel quarter group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland April 15, 1998 Zurich, for 3rd place Czech Republic 4:0 Switzerland May 1, 2001 Nuremberg, group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland April 26, 2002 Jönköping, skupina Czech Republic 5:0 Switzerland May 2, 2004 Prague, eight. group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland May 1, 2005 Vienna, group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland May 9, 2008 Quebec, eight. group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland May 15, 2010 Mannheim, eight. group Czech Republic 2:3 Switzerland May 6, 2013 Stockholm, group Czech Republic 2:5 Switzerland May 16, 2013 Stockholm, quarter finals Czech Republic 1:2 Switzerland May 12, 2015 Prague, group Czech Republic 2:1 SN Switzerland May 17, 2016 Moscow, group Czech Republic 5:4 Switzerland May 16, 2017 Paris, group Czech Republic 1:3 Switzerland May 8, 2018 Copenhagen, group Czech Republic 5:4 SN Switzerland May 21, 2019 Bratislava, group Czech Republic 5:4 Switzerland May 22, 2021 Riga, group Czech Republic 2:5 Switzerland May 21, 2023 Riga, group Czech Republic – Switzerland ONLINE

The mutual balance of both teams in the history of world championships plays into the hands of the Czech team. The Czechs won eleven of the sixteen matches. The last time both selections met at the World Cup was in Riga in 2021, when the Czechs lost 2:5.