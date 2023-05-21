Home » Czech Republic – Switzerland at the Hockey World Cup
Czech Republic – Switzerland at the Hockey World Cup

Czech Republic – Switzerland at the Hockey World Cup

In the current championship, the Czech Republic coped with Slovakia and Kazakhstan, the stumbling occurred during the loss against Latvia and also in the form of a poor performance in the first half of the match against Slovenia, which the Czech Republic eventually managed by a ratio of 6:2. In the fifth match, the Czechs defeated Norway 2:0.

Balance of the Czech Republic – Switzerland at the WC in hockey

Datum Place, stage Result
April 9, 1998 Basel quarter group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
April 15, 1998 Zurich, for 3rd place Czech Republic 4:0 Switzerland
May 1, 2001 Nuremberg, group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
April 26, 2002 Jönköping, skupina Czech Republic 5:0 Switzerland
May 2, 2004 Prague, eight. group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
May 1, 2005 Vienna, group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
May 9, 2008 Quebec, eight. group Czech Republic 3:1 Switzerland
May 15, 2010 Mannheim, eight. group Czech Republic 2:3 Switzerland
May 6, 2013 Stockholm, group Czech Republic 2:5 Switzerland
May 16, 2013 Stockholm, quarter finals Czech Republic 1:2 Switzerland
May 12, 2015 Prague, group Czech Republic 2:1 SN Switzerland
May 17, 2016 Moscow, group Czech Republic 5:4 Switzerland
May 16, 2017 Paris, group Czech Republic 1:3 Switzerland
May 8, 2018 Copenhagen, group Czech Republic 5:4 SN Switzerland
May 21, 2019 Bratislava, group Czech Republic 5:4 Switzerland
May 22, 2021 Riga, group Czech Republic 2:5 Switzerland
May 21, 2023 Riga, group Czech Republic – Switzerland ONLINE

The mutual balance of both teams in the history of world championships plays into the hands of the Czech team. The Czechs won eleven of the sixteen matches. The last time both selections met at the World Cup was in Riga in 2021, when the Czechs lost 2:5.

Among the greatest achievements of Swiss hockey is the winning of two silver medals at the world championships in 2013 and 2018. The Swiss have never been world champions in history. The closest they came to that was in 2013, when they lost to Sweden 2:3 in the final only in separate raids.

