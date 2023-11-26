Czech tennis players will compete in Davis Cup qualification at home with Israel

The selection of captain Jaroslav Navrátil made his way this year for the first time in the new system valid from 2019 until the elimination phase. After winning the qualifiers in Portugal, they also made it through the group stage where they beat Spain, South Korea and Serbia 3-0. On Wednesday, he failed in the quarter-finals against Australia, which he lost 1:2 to matches.

This year’s finalists, the Italians and the Australians, qualified directly for the Davis Cup final tournament next year. The wild card was given to home team Spain and Great Britain.

