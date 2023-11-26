Home » Czech tennis players will compete in Davis Cup qualification at home with Israel
Sports

Czech tennis players will compete in Davis Cup qualification at home with Israel

by admin
Czech tennis players will compete in Davis Cup qualification at home with Israel

The selection of captain Jaroslav Navrátil made his way this year for the first time in the new system valid from 2019 until the elimination phase. After winning the qualifiers in Portugal, they also made it through the group stage where they beat Spain, South Korea and Serbia 3-0. On Wednesday, he failed in the quarter-finals against Australia, which he lost 1:2 to matches.

This year’s finalists, the Italians and the Australians, qualified directly for the Davis Cup final tournament next year. The wild card was given to home team Spain and Great Britain.

See also  Tennis: Zverev easily reached the round of 16 in Madrid

You may also like

There is no blue card as a time...

Inter Genoa, the probable lineups

Home win against Braunschweig: Nuremberg can still win

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, completely ruled out...

The Rome 2024 European Athletics Championships presented

Fifa: Gianni Infantino shows “Blue Card” the red...

She does it! Very strong Lotte Kopecky takes...

Israel-Hamas, media: “Negotiations for Gaza resume tomorrow in...

Lara Gut-Behrami wins the Kvitfjell Super-G

After heart transplant, former NBA player Scott Pollard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy