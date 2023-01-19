The growth of the Romanian house continues which, in 2022, sold 573,800 units, equal to 6.8% more. One in three is powered by LPG. Sandero drives sales, even in the retail market share. In the background the 2025 Bigster and a new visual identity

Inflation, generalized price increases, supply problems and, in the background, the standards imposed by the forthcoming Euro 7 legislation: there are many unknown factors for the future. But Dacia can face them counting on the run-up from a record-breaking 2022. With 573,800 units sold (of which 229,500 Sandero) in the last 12 months, in fact, the Romanian company has crossed the symbolic milestone of 8 million vehicles sold from 2004 to today. All with the prospect of further growth in 2023. “There are still some dark clouds on the horizon for the future, but we are a strong brand which, after having renewed the brand identity and the range, still aims to grow with a well-defined philosophy and respective success stories”. This is how Xavier Martinet, Dacia marketing and sales director, comments on the year that has just ended, spent from the command bridge in Pitești, Romania. “It will depend a lot on inflation – added the manager of the Romanian brand, commenting on the 2022 results on 19 January – Our goal remains to maintain the current trend, after the 2020 crisis, focusing on the European and Mediterranean market, in the face of a target we know very well”.

a range for the European target — Duster, Jogger, Sandero, in Streetway and Stepway versions, as well as the electric Spring. These are the models, with some innovations on the way (the launch of the new transversal Extreme trim level is expected in the spring) on ​​which Dacia will continue to focus in the medium term. In preparation, then, there is the Bigster, which will see the light by 2025, while on the engine front, the brand's position is much more wait-and-see. "We are part of a group – Martinet specified – so our strategy is complementary. At the moment we have no plans for expansion at a geographical level and, in agreement with the Renault Group, we are offering a complete range which also includes cars full hybrid (the Jogger), electric (the Spring) and powered by LPG. The latter represent a third of the sales of a brand which currently covers 80% of the demand from European customers. At this stage, Renault is specializing in a sector, that of electric cars, in which Chinese manufacturers are placing themselves in an aggressive position on the European market. We know that (European) owners of our Spring drive, on average, about 31 kilometers every day". Thinking in the long term, however, one's thoughts can only go to 2035 and the tightening announced by the European Union for diesel vehicles and petrol. "In my opinion it is not so much a question of a technical nature, but an economic one – underlined the marketing and sales director of the Romanian company – Even with the new legislation linked to Euro 7 we are moving towards an increase in costs and, therefore, of prices. Having said that, on this front, there are various technical implications, it is fair to underline how Dacia will always try to be the best possible proposition on the market. We want to continue to give more quality at a better price, maintaining our leadership position in this sector". The average price of a Dacia in recent years is 14,000 euros.

retail and online sales — Also in Italy, 2022 for Dacia was characterized by a plus sign, with growth of 9.2% (for a total of 67,300 cars sold) compared to 2022, on a market that fell by 9.7%. As regards the channel of sales to private individuals, however, the Romanian house gained a position reaching fourth position in the standings, with a market share of 8.3%, up by 2 points compared to 2021. In general, in the retail sector, Dacia confirmed its leadership at the European level, going from 6.2% in 2021 to 7.6%. Thanks, above all, to a handful of models (Sandero, Duster, Jogger and Spring) that have made the history of the brand. Looking to the future, however, further updates to the range are not excluded. "I think there is still room for us, from this point of view – added Martinet – So far Dacia has been successful above all in the B segment, now we are also developing the C segment, always with a view to a union of intents: if if we were a separate brand, we could not adopt this strategy". You also mention other important elements such as safety ("I think it's adequate, with 6 airbags on board"), design ("Further improved than in the past, as part of a new visual identity which directly involves our brand) and online sales. "We assume that around 60% of our customers are so satisfied with the product that, when it comes to changing cars, they still choose a Dacia – concluded Martinet – Personally I believe that our dealer network represents an added value for the brand. The myth of buying a car online today represents a niche reality in Europe".