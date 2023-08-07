Dafeng Industry Plays a Vital Role in the Success of the 31st Summer Universiade

Title: Zhejiang Dafeng Industrial Co., Ltd. Shows Strength in Providing Support for the 31st Summer Universiade

This summer, the city of Splendid Rong is shining brightly as the sports event belonging to the world‘s college students, the 31st Summer Universiade, kicked off in Dong’an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu on July 28. Zhejiang Dafeng Industrial Co., Ltd., known for its mission of “leading the cultural and sports industry and spreading happiness,” once again played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the Universiade.

Dafeng Industry provided seating stands and intelligent sports technology systems for 9 competition venues, including prominent locations such as Dong’an Lake Sports Park, Phoenix Mountain Sports Park, Gaoxin Sports Center, Xindu Xiangcheng Sports Center, and Chengbei Gymnasium. Acknowledging the importance of guaranteeing a seamless Universiade, Dafeng Industry assembled a highly experienced team to ensure smooth organization, orderly venue operations, and impeccable safety standards. The company’s contribution to this grand event serves as a testament to Dafeng Industry’s capabilities.

One particularly noteworthy project that Dafeng Industrial participated in was the Dong’an Lake Sports Park, the main stadium of the Chengdu Universiade. This impressive venue not only hosted the opening ceremony but also accommodated swimming and gymnastics events, resulting in the production of a total of 56 gold medals. With a construction area of approximately 320,000 square meters, the stadium’s architecture resembles a “silver flying saucer.” The project’s excellence in construction may even earn it the prestigious Luban Prize for China Construction Engineering by the end of 2022.

This year marks the twelfth year since Dafeng Industry’s involvement with the Universiade. Back in 2011, the company played a significant role during the Shenzhen Universiade by participating in the construction of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center “Spring Cocoon.” This stadium, known for its distinctive design, amazed the world upon its debut. Over the years, Dafeng Industry has continuously expanded its footprint in the construction of large-scale sports venues worldwide, accumulating valuable practical experience and establishing an efficient quality development path.

With the Chengdu Universiade coming to a close and preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games speeding up, Dafeng Chairman Feng Hua ensures that the company will live up to the expectations. He expressed that Dafeng Industry will provide meticulous, exquisite, and exceptional support to present both events with their fullest strength.

