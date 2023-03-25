The Dallas Mavericks plummet in the standings, Luka Doncic expresses his malaise, another face for Kyrie Irving, who as usual causes discussion at the press conference.

The player scoffed at what he called “the nice words sports like to put in, like hope and worry,” saying an adjustment period was expected after the mid-season trade. Injuries to Doncic and Irving, who missed a total of four games with pain in his right foot, complicated the process.

Returning to the game, the former Nets attributed the disappointing start of the Mavs against the Hornets to the lack of energy: «We are a very balanced group on the days when I feel that we give our best effort, then on the days when the energy falters either we don’t start well or the attack doesn’t work or the ball doesn’t go in, emotional tensions arrive in other directions which can influence the outcome of the matches». Irving ended the knockout with Charlotte with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on very bad shooting (6-of-16 from the field, 1-of-8 from the three-point line).

Irving preaches calmly: “We’re still getting to know each other, matching each other’s efforts, attitudes, and temperaments. It’s a real thing. It’s a human thing. It’s a human element. Believe it or not, there’s a fine line between winning basketball games by everyone being on the same page and losing by destroying everything and pointing fingers at each other.”

Jason Kidd, in his press conference, also spoke of the boos of the public, Kyrie Irving looks beyond: «So what? So? This is what I think. I’ve been to New York City, I know how it works. Obviously you always want to play your best, but there are five of them on the pitch. If the fans want to change places, go ahead. But our focus isn’t necessarily on boos. It should be about our performance and supporting each other.”