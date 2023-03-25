The Italian full back is off the radar of the national team or at least that’s what it seems. Yesterday with the under 21 only on the bench

The side defender Destiny Udogie continues to work intensely with the under 21 national team. To date, however, the well-deserved satisfactions that the player intends to take have not arrived. We need to analyze the situation of a talented born in 2002 who has already signed for one of the most important clubs in all of England, but who still struggles to play continuously outside Udinese. Definitely not a good impression for the national team which is always on the hunt for new talent and then when he has some he ends up constantly putting them on the bench. Let’s go and see in detail why Destiny has not yet been called up by the senior national team and above all why it is not Still fixed holder with the under.

Mancini’s choice is certainly questionable, especially at a time when several important players are called to open a new cycle. The former Hellas Verona defender has all the skills to make the difference and put the opponents in difficulty. To this day he has yet to settle for a very marginal role. Surely we expect the call to come in the coming months for what he has proven to be the second defender for goals scored in our league in the last two seasons. If good news doesn’t come with the senior national team, it’s probably even worse with the under side. See also Submarines, EU: trust in the relationship with the US has been eroded, reset the relationship

Bench for 90 minutes — An incredible situation the one that accompanies Udogie. Bench for 90 minutes with the under and owner’s shirt entrusted to Gallo. A choice to be explained by coach Nicolato, who in the end still manages to bring home the final three points. Time passes and Udogie certainly expects a few more minutes with the senior national team, surely this situation could have been handled in a better way. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Marino has found Gerard Deulofeu’s replacement <<

March 25, 2023

