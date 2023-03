In the Dallas Mavericks who will face the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in a crucial match in the playoff race, there will be no Luka Doncic, in the pits due to injury, while Kyrie Irving is in doubt. The former Nets skipped yesterday’s practice for personal reasons, with coach Kidd declaring “I hope he can be with us in Memphis” without adding further details.

Irving was questioned with a sore foot, but the absence from training was not linked to a physical problem.