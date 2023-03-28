Original title: NBA Comprehensive: Mavericks lost four games in a row, Warriors regret losing to Timberwolves

On the 26th, the regular season of the 2022-2023 NBA season continued. The Mavericks lost to the Hornets 104:110 away and suffered a four-game losing streak. Towns of the Timberwolves made a “quasi lore” with a three-pointer 9.6 seconds before the final, overturning the defending champion Warriors at 99:96, ending the opponent’s three-game winning streak.

Facing the Hornets, the Mavericks fell behind at 16:30 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Doncic adjusted his state and scored 16 points in a single quarter, helping the visiting team narrow the point difference to 7 points. In the third quarter, the Lone Ranger team once chased the score to 66:68. At the critical moment, Sol hit a three-pointer to help the Hornets stabilize the situation. After three quarters, the Hornets lead 81:72.

In the final quarter of the game, the Mavericks scored a wave of 13:2 and once overtook their opponents by 92:90. But the Hornets scored 6 points in a row to regain the lead. 34.7 seconds before the whistle, Williams helped the Hornets establish a 4-point lead. Doncic missed a three-pointer, and the Mavericks lost their chance to reverse.

Gordon Hayward of the Hornets scored 22 points and Washington grabbed 21 points and 12 rebounds. For the Mavericks, Doncic scored a game-high 40 points.

In another key game that day, the Warriors played against the Timberwolves at home. The Warriors and their opponents had a good three-pointer at the last moment of the final quarter. With Poole hitting a three-pointer, the Warriors still led their opponents by one point and held the ball with 27.7 seconds left before the end of the game. However, Green was cut off by Timberwolves Anderson at a critical moment. Towns hit a three-pointer after receiving a pass from Anderson, helping the team take a victory from the away game. Naz Reid scored a team-high 23 points for the Timberwolves, and Poole of the Warriors scored a game-high 27 points.

In other games that day, the Lakers lost to the Bulls 108:118, the Eagles lost to the Grizzlies 119:123, the Celtics beat the Spurs 137:93, the Cavaliers beat the Rockets 108:91, and the Magic beat the Nets 119:106. The Raptors defeated the Wizards 114:104, and the Blazers lost to the Thunder 112:118.