In addition to releasing the iOS 16.4 update, Apple also simultaneously released the macOS Ventura 13.3 update to Mac users. The latest version number is 22E252. The macOS 13.3 features include 21 new Emoji emoticons, Boundless note update, iCloud shared photo library supports duplicate photos, videos Detection, as well as a large number of bug fixes and performance improvements, the complete macOS Ventura 13.3 update has a total of 10 items.

What’s new in the macOS 13.3 update?

macOS 13.3 is the third major revision update after the launch of macOS Ventura, and the official version of macOS 13.3 not only includes new emoji, but also brings other enhancements, bug fixes and security to the Mac system. The complete macOS Ventura 13.3 update includes Key update details are as follows:

21 new emoji, including animals, gestures and items, are now available on the emoji keyboard The Remove Background option in “Boundless Notes” will automatically highlight the subject in the image The Duplicate Items album in Photos has expanded support for detecting duplicate photos and videos in iCloud Shared Photo Library Transliteration supports Gujarati, Punjabi and Uddu keyboards New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa and Yoruba Accessibility setting automatically dims video when flickering lights or strobe effects are detected VoiceOver supports maps in the Weather app Addresses an issue where touch trackpad gestures may sometimes stop responding Fixed an issue where a child’s Ask to Buy request might not display on the parent’s device Addresses an issue where VoiceOver could become unresponsive after using the Finder

It is expected that macOS 13.3 may be the last major feature revision of macOS Ventura. Currently, Apple’s internal development has begun to shift to the next-generation macOS system. The new macOS 14 version will debut at the WWDC 2023 Developer Conference in June this year.

If you want to know more details about the macOS 13.3 security update, please visit Apple’s security update page for details.

