Home News Conte to Tottenham fans, “the journey together is over” – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – With a message on social media, Antonio Conte took his leave of Tottenham, with whom he reached a consensual agreement to terminate his contract early: “Football is passion. I deeply thank Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of experiencing football as a coach. A special thought goes to the fans who have always shown me their support and appreciation: hearing them sing my name is unforgettable.

Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future”, wrote the Italian coach. (ANSA).

