General manager Nico Harrison has expressed optimism that the Dallas Mavericks will achieve their main goal in the offseason, which is the renewal of the contract of Kyrie Irving.

“I think of the things he’s said over the past few weeks about how he feels here, how he feels appreciated, how he feels accepted and free to be himself – these are the things he’s said quite consistently. That’s what gives me optimism that he wants to stay here.”