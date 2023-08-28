National Race Walking Team Begins Training in Haining for Hangzhou Asian Games

Prepare for the Asian Games! The national race walking team went to Haining for training

Haining, China – In preparation for the upcoming Asian Games, the National Race Walking Team has traveled to Haining for a training camp. The team, consisting of 46 members, will be training at the Baili Qiantang Ecological Greenway from August 23rd to October 8th.

On August 23rd, the first batch of eight athletes and coaches arrived in Yanguan, Haining. Among them are renowned athletes Yang Jiayu and Ma Zhenxia. Yang Jiayu is the current world record holder for women’s 20 kilometers race walking and has previously won gold medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta and the 7th Military World Games. Ma Zhenxia, on the other hand, is the reigning champion of the 2022 Oman World Cup women’s 20km team and individual events.

The training camp takes place at the “Hundred Years Oxygen Road” along the Qiantang River in Haining. This route has been honored as the first “Most Beautiful Greenway in Zhejiang” and is a popular destination for sports and leisure tourism. It is also recognized as a training base for the Jiaxing Marathon Road Running Association and the Haining Run Bar Marathon. With its picturesque and serene environment, the National Race Walking Team has chosen this location as their training ground for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The first batch of athletes have already started their formal training on August 24th, taking advantage of the beautiful surroundings and well-maintained facilities offered by the Baili Qiantang Ecological Greenway.

Preparations for the Asian Games are in full swing, with athletes dedicating themselves to rigorous training regimes. The National Race Walking Team’s training camp in Haining will surely contribute to their readiness and competitive edge as they represent China in the upcoming games.

Stay tuned for more updates on the training progress of the national race walking team as they continue their journey towards the Asian Games.

