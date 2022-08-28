STRADELLA

Andrea D’Amato, a promise of cycling from Pavia, a little roadster of not even twenty years old (he will turn them in November), has decided to leave Carnovali Rime Sias with whose jersey he ran two years as an under-23 to join another team continental, Biesse Carrera from Brescia directed by Marco Milesi and Dario Nicoletti. After a 2021 as an authentic protagonist with three wins (the classic Winter Cup, the Medio Po and the Trofeo di Sannazzaro), the young little road in 2022 has so far been noticed with two third places (at the Rancilio Trophy and Gambellara) and with five placings in the top-ten out of 14 races so far disputed this season with Carnovali. The choice to opt for the Biesse Carrera? With the Carnovali Rime the spell broke: D’Amato “underused” in too many races, some ailments at the start of the season, a currently secondary role and often at the service of the team instead of being the same companions to be at his side of fast roamer and born finisseur. The same agent of him, the Olympian Giovanni Lombardi (also taking care of the fate of great champions including Peter Sagan) fully shared the change of jersey. Andrea D’Amato says: «At the start of the season I was infected with a virus that limited preparation for the races. Then my return to hit some targets in order to prolong the already good streak of 2021. But the team has used me less and less, limiting itself to letting me run only in secondary races. For me it was a pain. Also on Sunday in Rovescala I will be out despite running on my roads and with sponsors from Pavia (the Bertola Carrozzeria of Stradella and the Factory Sofware of Voghera, ed) who would have gladly seen me busy. I will race on August 30 in Sommacampagna but I will be out of the Giro del Friuli and the races in Puglia. I just have to hope for a brighter future, this time in the Biesse Carrera jersey ». –

Paolo CALVI