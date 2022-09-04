Original title: Damian: After losing, we have to face the failure and have a chance to complete the redemption in Bayern in the middle of the week

Live it, September 4th. Inter Milan lost 2-3 to Milan. After the game, the team has resumed training today. In an interview with the Slow Motion Network reporter, Inter Milan defender Damian talked about the loss of the Milan derby and about the next Champions League group match against Bayern Munich.

Damian said: “When you lose a game, you have to face it, especially when you lose a derby in this way. What we have to do is to become stronger, and we There was plenty of time to do it. In this game, we took the lead first, but then we couldn’t keep the lead.”

“It’s hard to come back after conceding like this against Milan in a row. Now we have to forget about this loss and find out why and where we made mistakes. And the Champions League group game against Bayern on Wednesday, We already have a chance to accomplish redemption.”

