Health

Medicine tests, 114 places remained uncovered for specializations

The choice of specialization and location had to be indicated by the new doctors starting tomorrow, Monday 5 September. Date that, at the last, has been postponed by a few days because the Ministry has not yet published neither the accredited schools nor the number of scholarships for each specialty. A delay in the allocation of places – last year it took place in July, one week after the admission test of the doctors to the Graduate schools – is creating a lot of unease among young people waiting to know in which University, and city, to start their training course.