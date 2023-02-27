Home Sports Damian Lillard’s incredible night, 71 points on the scoresheet: I was in ‘attack mode’
Sports

Damian Lillard’s incredible night, 71 points on the scoresheet: I was in ‘attack mode’

by admin
Damian Lillard’s incredible night, 71 points on the scoresheet: I was in ‘attack mode’

Incredible night for Damian Lillard who scored 71 points against the Houston Rockets.
Lillard became the eighth player in NBA history to score at least 70 points. At 32 he is the oldest to have scored at least 70 points and the only one aged over 30 to have succeeded.

“I enjoy these moments when I’m in ‘attack mode’,” Lillard said.

Donovan Mitchell also scored 71 points this season against the Bulls on January 2nd.

Lillard’s previous career high was 61 points, scored twice.

The Portland Trail Blazers star hit 13 triples on 22 attempts, just one triple tied by Klay Thompson’s record.

See also  Yunnan Sports implements a new cycle of three-year action

You may also like

FC Barcelona Femení: Mariona Caldentey, after her new...

An additional rest day for

Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota) wins the 1st stage of...

Spanish Grand Prix to run on faster circuit...

Rangers 1-2 Celtic: How ‘superstar’ Kyogo repeated Hampden...

Fifa Best Awards: England manager Sarina Wiegman &...

Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia’s ‘formality’ victory sends...

Mia Brookes, 16, becomes youngest snowboard slopestyle world...

Atlanta Hawks, here’s Quin Snyder: Happy to be...

Inzaghi at risk, can Milan win without Leao?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy