Incredible night for Damian Lillard who scored 71 points against the Houston Rockets.

Lillard became the eighth player in NBA history to score at least 70 points. At 32 he is the oldest to have scored at least 70 points and the only one aged over 30 to have succeeded.

“I enjoy these moments when I’m in ‘attack mode’,” Lillard said.

Donovan Mitchell also scored 71 points this season against the Bulls on January 2nd.

Lillard’s previous career high was 61 points, scored twice.

The Portland Trail Blazers star hit 13 triples on 22 attempts, just one triple tied by Klay Thompson’s record.