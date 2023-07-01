Home » D’Angelo Russell remains with the Lakers, two-year deal worth 37 million
D’Angelo Russell remains with the Lakers, two-year deal worth 37 million

D’Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a two-year contract for a total of 37 million, with a Player Option for the second season.

Russell, who returned to Los Angeles before the last trade deadline, produced over 17 points and 6 assists per game in the regular season, only to drop in the playoffs (13.3 points, 4.6 assists, 41%FG, 32%3P).

The Lakers have already closed several deals, the confirmation of Austin Reaves, a great protagonist in the last postseason, remains to be defined.

