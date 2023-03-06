Home Sports «Daniele Scardina started breathing on his own. He will win this challenge »-Corriere TV
Sports

«Daniele Scardina started breathing on his own. He will win this challenge »-Corriere TV

by admin
«Daniele Scardina started breathing on his own. He will win this challenge »-Corriere TV

The actor and director friend of King Toretto tells the latest updates on his health

“Daniele Scardina is starting to breathe on his own”: theBoxer health update emergency surgery on the head after being felt sick during a workout in a gym in Buccinasco. Rocca struggles to hold back the emotion, speaking to Francesca Fialdini during ‘Da noi…a free wheel’ on Rai1. “Daniele started breathing on his own. I’m always cautious about saying things, until the last round you can never tell who wins or who loses. I am convinced that Daniele will also win this challenge because he is a champion. I hope to hug him again as soon as possible ».

March 6, 2023 – Updated March 6, 2023, 08:09 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Meloni arrives in Kiev by train, welcomed with a bouquet of flowers - Corriere TV

You may also like

9 points ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona’s La...

Flash expulsion for Kean, but no record

An inconvenience for Jágr et al. He’s terrible,...

Novak Djokovic, no Indian Wells: without a vaccine...

NBA: Pöltl hopes for play-off participation

BOI TAULL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS | Sportdimontagna.com

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not play...

Atletico Torrenova-Sora: a single block towards the same...

Gender parity at the Olympics cannot make us...

Roma-Juventus (1-0)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy